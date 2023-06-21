The universal celebration

Exploring the significance of International Yoga Day

By Arushi Agarwal Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 9:39 AM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 9:43 AM

Each year on June 21, individuals across the globe unite in observance of International Yoga Day, a special occasion dedicated to the ancient tradition of yoga, which encompasses the holistic well-being of the body, mind, and spirit. Yoga, with its myriad advantages, has been in existence for thousands of years and has gained significant popularity in recent times. This juncture prompts us to delve into the significance of yoga and its remarkable potential in our modern lives.

Yoga surpasses being merely a sequence of physical exercises; it embodies a way of life, extending its benefits far beyond the physical domain. It serves as a potent instrument for calming the mind and alleviating stress, a common companion in today's fast-paced and demanding world. Amidst the chaos, yoga offers a sanctuary where individuals can acquire techniques to unwind, quiet their minds, and discover inner serenity.

Furthermore, yoga fosters a profound connection between the body and the mind. It promotes self-reflection, self-acceptance, and self-compassion. Through yoga practice, individuals learn to attune to their bodies, respect their limitations, and cultivate gratitude for what they possess. Yoga imparts the wisdom of living in the present moment, relinquishing judgment and comparison, and embracing oneself completely.

The celebration of International Yoga Day serves as a reminder of yoga's universal nature, transcending cultural, social, and personal boundaries. It brings people together from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and walks of life, nurturing a sense of unity and harmony. This day witnesses a multitude of events, workshops, and classes organised worldwide to endorse the practice of yoga and raise awareness about its profound advantages.

Arushi Agarwal is a founder of Yoga With Arushi.