Teknodome unveils latest product

Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 5:10 PM

Dubai has been one of the key cities, acting as a landmark for entrants to many industry products from across the world. Its geographical positioning has always proved to be helpful in brands’ expansion strategies to the GCC and CIS markets.

Elista, a leading world class electronics, home appliances, IT and mobile accessories brand, has spread its wings to enter the GCC to widen its reach and adhere to its vision of making lives better for its customers and stakeholders in the GCC markets.

Teknodome, the principles behind the brand, have been in the business for past 24 years, growing exponentially every year.

Saket Gaurav, managing director, Teknodome, said: “After a successful stint in India in 2020, I am excited to announce the launch of Elista in GCC. The brand has registered remarkable success in the markets we have launched in so far, and we are all set to repeat the success here.”

In a bid to strengthen its footprint, Teknodome launched Elista 75” LED TV, powered by WebOS TV in Dubai on December 14. It has been designed and embedded with the latest in innovation and technology. Apart from this, the brand has also launched smart TVs in the sizes from 75” – 32”, smart audio category, IT accessories and water dispensers.

Suresh Raina, former Indian cricketer unveiled the Elista 75” LED TV as the brand ambassador and offered insight on the Elista brand. He said: “I have been associated with the brand since 2021 and have seen it grow phenomenally. I am excited to be here today and unveil the smart TV range of Elista and wish the brand a successful stint in the GCC.”