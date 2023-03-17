Storytribe’s ode to ordinary women with extraordinary stories

With a diverse audience and speaking panel, the event focused on eloquently narrating extraordinary stories of ordinary women

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 4:25 PM

Storytribe, a leading storytelling platform announced an event that celebrates ordinary women with extraordinary stories. The extraordinary affair was held on March 12 at The Fridge, Al Serkal Avenue attracting women from all walks of life who were eager to connect with fellow counterparts and share their own experiences.

The theme of the event surrounded exploring the extraordinary stories of ordinary women and featured inspiring keynote speaker Reim El Houni, CEO and executive producer of Ti22 Films; interactive panelists Rahaf Kobeissi, Founder of Rays Your Mental Health; Karishma Fernandez, radio presenter; Navine Eldesouki, founder of Cofee with an Expat; and Nasheeda, founder and managing director at Nishe. The event also featured GenZ speaker, Rizana Mariyam who shared her thoughts on what it means to be a woman of today. The video series that was the highlight of the event brought on screen four women, and their extraordinary stories of overcoming obstacles, pushing boundaries, and achieving success. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from women who have overcome challenges, faced adversity, and made a positive impact in their communities. The event aimed to provide a supportive and inclusive space for women to connect, learn, and grow.

"#VDR's story is all about challenge, change, and conquer. As a brand, we believe in creating designer ware to empower our modern-day women to create extraordinary stories," said Navneet Kampani CEO at Feri Unique who holds exclusive Middle East rights to grow the brand #VDR.

"We hope that this event will inspire others to share their own stories and know that they will be heard,” said Wailana Jabir, founder and storyteller at Storytribe. "Our goal was to create a space where women can come together to celebrate the power of storytelling and the richness of the human experience. We believe that by sharing our stories, we can connect with each other on a deeper level and build a stronger sense of a responsive and responsible community. We now can’t wait for Season 2 of Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories."

“It was an honour to share my keynote address at such an impactful event. Working in media, I know how easy it is to get attention when women are in the public domain, what Wailana achieved is getting attention for all those ordinary women, doing extraordinary things. I entitled my keynote 'Perception Is Reality' to remind the audience that things aren't always what they seem and that the era for everyone to claim their visibility is now," said Reim El Houni, CEO and executive producer at Ti22 Films and the keynote speaker of the evening.

"Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Stories", an event managed by Makers Media, featured a range of stories, from tales of personal triumph to stories of resilience in the face of adversity. Each story was shared by a woman who has lived it, bringing a powerful authenticity to the event.