Spend Dh50 and get a chance to win Dh2,000,000

Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 3:26 PM

Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ online platform, is giving one lucky person a guaranteed chance to become a multi-millionaire and in turn transform their life.

For a spend of just Dh50, customers will be in the running to win a life-changing amount of Dh2,000,000 in cash. All they need to do is simply locate the ‘Win Dh2,000,000 Cash’ campaign on www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile app and start shopping to win. There is no limit to the number of entries per individual so customers can shop to their heart’s content and get definite chances on each purchase into the grand raffle.

Built on the brand's legacy of delivering the biggest prize campaigns laced with the widest range of luxury prizes, the campaign is already live and will only accept a limited number of entrants, with the draw taking place in April 2023.

All those participating in the campaign can stay tuned for the live draw, which will be announced via push notification three days prior to the draw day. The winner will be selected at random from a draw barrel by an official from the Raffle Draw Department of Dubai Economy and Tourism during an event which will be aired live on the Idealz mobile application and YouTube channel.

Global pioneers in the raffle space, Idealz is driven by a passion to become the ‘Home of Win’ both locally and internationally, offering the widest range of prizes and entry price-points to an avid audience in over 150 countries. Since inception, the platform has awarded over Dh150 million in prizes to over 4,100 winners across 74 nationalities. Past prizes include 10 Mercedes G63s out of 110 cars in total, three apartments, 10 millionaire cash prizes amongst a multitude of other luxury prizes. Every Idealz raffle is regulated and conducted by Dubai Economy and Tourism.

For more information on upcoming draws, winner announcements and terms and conditions, visit www.idealz.com.