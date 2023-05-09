Sharm El-Sheikh: A destination for everyone

Sharm El-Sheikh attracts tourists worldwide, thanks to its year-round sunny weather and stunning natural beauty. It has luxurious resorts, a bustling nightlife, and great shopping opportunities

Sharm El-Sheikh is a resort town on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, along the Red Sea coast. It is a popular tourist destination, known for its crystal-clear waters, stunning coral reefs, and diverse marine life.

It is surrounded by rugged desert mountains, where you can take ATVs or desert car tours, offering visitors a breathtaking view of the sea and the landscape. Sharm El-Sheikh is a popular spot for snorkelling and diving, thanks to its warm water temperatures, underwater visibility, and abundant corals; making it a live aquarium experience for marine life enthusiasts.

Every year this hot spot is becoming more popular, not only for what it offers but because of the price it costs to vacation here, which is indeed, very accessible. Entering Egypt is in most cases easy for all nationalities but in case you need to apply for a visa, it can be done easily online.

Make sure to cross over at least one of these activities from your to-do list when in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Snorkeling or Diving

One of the best ways to experience the beauty of the Red Sea is through a boat trip. Many diving and snorkelling centres offer guided snorkelling boat trips to popular spots like Tiran Island and Ras Mohammed National Park.

If you prefer to stay closer to the shore, there are several spots in Sharm El-Sheikh where you can snorkel from the beach. Naama Bay is a popular location for shore snorkelling. It is also possible if you are staying at a beachfront resort that you can rent equipment and snorkel there.

Diving in Sharm El-Sheikh can be a more memorable and rewarding experience, but it's important to do your research, choose a reputable diving centre, and ensure you have the necessary skills and experience to dive safely at the chosen dive sites. Some sites won’t require you to be certified.

The cost and level of difficulty for diving at Tiran Island, Ras Mohammed National Park, and the famous SS Thistlegorm wreck can vary depending on the diving centre you choose and your level of experience. Generally, diving at these sites is not considered to be cheap, but the prices can be reasonably lower than other popular dive destinations around the world.

St. Catherine's Monastery

Located at the foot of Mount Sinai, it is one of the world's oldest working Christian monasteries and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built-in the sixth century, the monastery is renowned for its rich collection of icons, manuscripts, and other religious artifacts, including the famous Codex Sinaiticus, one of the oldest known copies of the Christian Bible.

The monastery also serves as a pilgrimage site for Christians, as it is believed to be the site where God spoke to Moses through the burning bush. Its importance lies not only in its religious significance but also in its historical and cultural value, making it a must-visit destination for those interested in Egypt's ancient history and religious heritage.

Bedouin Experience

The Bedouin people are nomadic and have lived in the deserts of the Middle East for centuries, relying on their knowledge of the land and their herds of camels, sheep, and goats to survive.

Visitors to Sharm El-Sheikh can experience the Bedouin way of life by spending the night in a Bedouin camp, which typically consists of tents made from woven goat hair, or 'black tents', as they are commonly known.

The camp provides visitors with an opportunity to try traditional Bedouin food, listen to live music played on traditional instruments like the oud and learn about the Bedouin culture and way of life.

Other activities that may be included in the Bedouin Experience include camel rides, desert safaris, and stargasing, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the desert environment and appreciate the beauty of the night sky.

Conclusion

Whether you're looking to relax on the beach, explore Egypt's rich cultural heritage, or indulge in a luxurious vacation, Sharm El-Sheikh offers something for everyone and is worth visiting.

— Al Ruiz is a content strategist at Stop & Link.