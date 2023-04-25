Sharaf DG makes a green difference

Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 6:04 PM

Each year, millions of electronics are consumed and go waste at the end of the year instead of being upcycled. Improper disposal adversely affects the environment and leads to a host of irreversible issues.

Recent developments in the retail space are geared towards a conscious shift to sustainable means. This year, with Dubai Shopping Festival, Sharaf DG invited electronics donations at their retail outlets to give back to the surroundings in a pivotal way. The e-waste collection drive created a means to encourage individuals to help reduce the carbon footprint.

Families could bring old and used accessories, smartphones, laptops, tablets and other hard goods to Sharaf DG and get Gift vouchers for contributing to the noble cause. A whole hearted contribution turn this into the largest e-waste collection drive of its kind in the region with 25 kilo tons of E-waste collected. And YES Solutions responsibly supported the endeavour by recycling the collection.

Creating solutions for nature has steered the team to drive several initiatives for sustainable growth. Sharaf DG went paperless and encourages customers to accept green bills over emails. Cloth and paper bags have been introduced at all the stores to take home premium products in green covers. Added to that, collecting used electronics for recycling and extending their life purpose. A well rounded approach has helped gain and serve the environment consistently since they first began.

The e-waste collection drive is a strong force directed towards livelihoods on the larger front. It incentivises businesses, families and stakeholders which keeps the cycle moving. Sharaf DG has truly sowed the seeds for a greener tomorrow this season and hopes to continue making a sustainable shift through future endeavours. If you wish to contribute to the cause or are a brand and wish to partner with us in the initiative, visit the nearest Sharaf DG store.

Recycling old technology greatly helps nurture our very own green cover by reducing the consumption of all that destroys it. When we donate them, we prevent the impact it creates on the environment and hence reduce their footprint. Wondering how? Did you know, UAE alone produces 162 kilo tons of e-waste every year! Digest that.