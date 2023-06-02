Revolutionising last mile delivery: Xoom Delivery Services transitions to eco-friendly electric motorcycles

Xoom Delivery Services, a leading delivery services provider, is proud to announce the introduction of electric motorcycles to its fleet.

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 4:16 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 5:23 PM

The move is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the company's delivery operations, while also reducing its carbon footprint.

Xoom Delivery Services has also signed the responsible climate companies pledge with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UEFA) in support of the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative. This alliance with MOCCAE and UAE Alliance for Climate Action is a testimony to their commitment to the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative.

Xoom has carefully selected the motorcycle to meet the specific needs of the last-mile delivery landscape. With zero emissions and lower running costs than traditional gasoline motorcycles, the new vehicles will help to reduce operating expenses and provide a more sustainable last-mile delivery solution.

"We believe that electric motorcycles are the future of last-mile delivery services,” said Faisal Imtiaz, CEO, Xoom Delivery Services. "As a responsible delivery service provider, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and operating more sustainably. These new vehicles are a testament to that commitment, and we believe they will help us to provide even better service to our customers."

The electric motorcycles will be used for a range of delivery services, including but not limited to retail, F&B, healthcare, banking and finance and government. They are expected to be particularly sought-after by businesses that are concerned about the environment and are keen to support sustainable as well as cost-effective businesses.

Electric motorcycle fleet

In addition to the introduction of electric motorcycles to its fleet, Xoom Delivery Services has set an ambitious goal to convert 50 per cent of its combustion engine motorcycles to electric by the end of 2025. The move to electric motorcycles is just one of the steps Xoom Delivery Services is taking towards reducing its environmental impact. The company is also testing other sustainable technologies, such as alternative fuel vehicles and renewable energy sources, to further reduce its carbon footprint.

"We take our responsibility to the environment seriously, and we are committed to playing our part in creating a more sustainable future. We believe that our customers want to support businesses that are committed to sustainability, and we hope that our transition to electric motorcycles will inspire others to do the same," adds Imtiaz.

With its commitment to sustainability and innovation, Xoom Delivery Services is setting a new standard for delivery service providers. The company's introduction of electric vehicles to its fleet, combined with its goal to convert 50 per cent of its fleet to electric by the end of 2025, demonstrates its commitment to creating a more sustainable future to support UAE 2050 Net Zero initiative.

Xoom Delivery Services is a leading delivery services provider based in Dubai. The company offers a wide range of delivery services, including retail, F&B, courier etc. Kindly visit www.xoom.ae for further information.