Raheja Viva: Invest in Pune's green paradise for luxurious returns

By Belal Tarique Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 12:32 PM

K Raheja Corp Homes, in recent years, has become synonymous with marvelous architecture and excellent residences. With an ever-growing list of remarkable projects under its name, K Raheja Corp Homes’ Raheja Viva is one of the most futuristic developments in the lap of lush nature. The project is a township that includes palatial plots and villas. Raheja Viva is located amidst the serene panorama of Pune surrounded by impeccable connectivity. The project is designed to cater to the diverse needs of homebuyers, offering homes in different configurations and sizes. In addition to luxurious living spaces, Raheja Viva offers a host of amenities to its residents.

For residents looking for plots with top-of-the-line amenities, the palatial plots up to 7,000 sq. ft. by Raheja Viva can be a dream come true. In addition to this, they offer residents the freedom to build homes with architecture and design that suits them best, giving them the flexibility to create their dream homes. With a range of state-of-the-art amenities like clubhouses, swimming pools, and landscaped gardens, owning a branded plot in Raheja Viva can provide residents with a luxurious and exclusive living experience.

In Pune, nestled amidst the grand Sahyadris, adorned by exotic avian species, and mesmerised by tall trees, there is a lush green haven waiting to be discovered. Raheja Viva provides a serene environment with scenic surroundings and fresh air that is often lacking in the city. The atmosphere at Viva is imbued with a sense of equilibrium and tranquility, which envelops you in a comforting embrace, relaxing your mind and senses.

Pune has emerged as a coveted destination for investment owing to multiple factors. Primarily, the city boasts a burgeoning population and a strong demand for quality residential properties, which is expected to persist as the city continues to grow and expand. Moreover, Pune's real estate market has exhibited steady growth in recent years, with land prices appreciating significantly, making investing in residential land a lucrative option for long-term capital appreciation. Additionally, investing in prime locations within Pune can prove to be a prudent investment strategy, given the faster appreciation rates of such areas. Areas with robust connectivity, close proximity to commercial districts, and top-notch amenities have the potential to offer superior returns on investment. Overall, Pune's rapid development, high demand for residential properties, and strategic location underscore its position as an investment haven.

The Indian real estate industry has always been a popular investment destination for NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), and the same is true for Raheja Viva. The project has garnered considerable interest from NRIs looking to invest in India's real estate market. One of the primary reasons for this interest is the potential for significant returns on investment. The Indian real estate market has been growing steadily in recent years, with many regions witnessing exponential growth in property prices. Additionally, the Indian government has implemented several measures to make it easier for NRIs to invest in real estate in India, such as allowing them to repatriate the proceeds from the sale of property and simplifying the process of obtaining home loans.

The procedure for NRIs to buy a property in India

File form IPI 7 with Reserve Bank's Central Office in Mumbai within 90 days of property purchase/payment, along with transaction proof and bank certificate. K Raheja Corp Homes offers expert assistance to NRIs for hassle-free real estate investing in India, simplifying legal and regulatory complexities.

K Raheja Corp Homes has a team of professionals who can assist NRIs in the investing process to provide a hassle-free and easy experience. The team's assistance in navigating the legal and regulatory facets of real estate investment in India will help NRIs make educated investment decisions.

The plots by Raheja Viva provide the ideal balance of convenience, comfort, and leisure. The project is anticipated to attract interest from NRIs wishing to invest in India's real estate market owing to its top-notch amenities and services. Now with a streamlined investment process, it's easier than ever to unlock the benefits of investing in a property.

The branded plots by Raheja Viva offer residents a luxurious living experience that is unmatched in terms of quality and exclusivity. Additionally, K Raheja Corp Homes offers its residents the most luxurious residences in the most coveted cities across India. These residences are known to offer remarkably impressive returns on investment, coupled with rental yields that surpass the industry standards making it a highly sought-after investment opportunity. With a focus on quality, distinctiveness, and attention to detail, Raheja Viva's branded plots are the epitome of luxury living. Whether you are looking for a place to call home or an astute investment opportunity, these palatial plots up to 7,000 sq ft offer an unparalleled living experience.

Belal Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.