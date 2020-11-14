Ozonos air purifier brings Austrian excellence to ME
Dubai —Ozonos, a revolutionary Austrian-made air purifier that simulates the natural process to generate ozone molecules to purify the air and surfaces in closed rooms from all germs and viruses, including coronavirus, has made its Middle East debut in Dubai recently.
Tomy Sebastian, CEO of Micro Advance Computers, said: “We are extremely happy to present this new technology to the UAE community as a first stop in the Middle East. In fact, noting the excellent work and successful measurements undertaken by the UAE government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, we feel that our product will complement these efforts. The UAE community is quite knowledgeable and Ozonos will fit perfectly in this market.”
The apparatus was tested and approved by the globally renowned German TÜV SÜD and HygCen Germany GmbH test labs, and is already being sold across Europe.
Ozonos was also recently tested by the related authorities in Dubai and will be distributed first in UAE markets by Micro Advance Computers LLC, before reaching other cities in the Middle East.
