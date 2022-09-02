ONPASSIVE launches in UAE

Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 3:06 PM

US-based company ONPASSIVE recently launched its new headquarters in the UAE. The launch was introduced to the public with an outdoor marketing campaign that started from the Burj Khalifa, where their offices are based and covered all the famous districts in Dubai, including the media screens at the Dubai Mall. ONPASSIVE is a software development company that builds fully autonomous SaaS products using the latest AI software technologies for global customers. Ash Mufareh, founder and CEO, ONPASSIVE, said: “ONPASSIVE is a one-stop solution for all your business needs. If you are an entrepreneur with an existing or a new business, you can use our products to create a digital footprint or increase your online customer base.”

The company has also rolled out its crowdfunding platform ‘O-Bless’. The platform will not just cater to causes, but will also provide a medium for start-ups and innovators to showcase their products and get the much-needed traction to get financial support. With a considerable demand for crowdfunding platforms, O-Bless will benefit all users who require funds for various meaningful causes and advanced innovation projects. Realising the hard facts involved in crowdfunding, Mufareh explained that ONPASSIVE has the software, hardware and expertise to provide real-time and offline verification of an individual’s identity, backed by a dedicated compliance team. He said: “We ensure our platform takes on a campaign and gets the required verifications done through the automated KYC (Know your customer) checks in the minimum possible time by implementing machine learning and advanced AI systems to catch documentation fraud, identity theft and real-time aliveness verification.”