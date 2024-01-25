Nuqi Digital Wealth granted DFSA licence

Shremohan Chauhaan, Co-Founder and COO, and (right) Imran Farooqui, Founder and CEO of Nuqi Digital Wealth.

Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE, a leading Fintech company, proudly announces the acquisition of the prestigious Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) licence in the UAE. This significant achievement marks a momentous step forward for Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE, further establishing its position as a prominent ethical financial advisory firm dedicated to responsible and sustainable investing.

The DFSA licence is a testament to Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and regulatory compliance in the financial industry. With this noteworthy milestone, Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE is poised to revolutionise the wealth management sector in the region, placing ethics and sustainability at the forefront of its operations. The DFSA licence is the second in line after the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) license and a go ahead to launch its wealth management advisory services in India.

NUQI transcends pre-defined profiles, meticulously crafting investment baskets with an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) lens. This ensures alignment with Gen Z’s values and their desire for a sustainable future.

"This generation craves more than just returns” explains Imran Farooqui, Founder and CEO of Nuqi Digital Wealth.

“They demand transparency, impact, and ethical alignment. Our thoughtfully curated baskets cater to this need, offering them a way to invest in line with their values and be part of positive change.”

“We're not simply offering financial products,” asserts Shremohan Chauhaan, Co-Founder and COO of Nuqi Digital Wealth.

“We're paving the way for a future where ethics and sustainability are the cornerstone of financial success. Our DFSA licence validates our unwavering commitment to delivering secure and impactful investments that align with our clients' values and vision for a better tomorrow.”

NUQI boasts an in-house team of seasoned CFA® professionals and industry veterans who are not only experts in portfolio construction but also fervent advocates for ethical investing. Their profound expertise and unwavering dedication to ESG principles guarantee that each investment basket not only mirrors market trends but also demonstrates a profound understanding of responsible investment practices.

In addition to obtaining the DFSA licence, Nuqi Digital Wealth UAE is preparing to launch its revolutionary Wealth Advisory mobile app. This innovative platform empowers consumers with an efficient and user-friendly tool for managing their investments. The app provides access to a diverse range of investment opportunities spanning all asset classes, meticulously curated to align with ethical and sustainable principles, ultimately contributing to a positive impact on the environment and society.

More than just investment, it's a movement

NUQI's entrance into the financial landscape represents far more than a mere business expansion; it heralds a transformative shift towards a more responsible and sustainable future for Dubai and the entire region. With a firm commitment to ethical values, sustainability, and inclusivity, NUQI empowers individuals to invest confidently, knowing that their wealth plays a vital role in shaping a brighter future for themselves, their communities, and the planet.

Current licences

• INDIA: NUQI WEALTH INDIA PVT LTD – Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Registered Investment Advisor, License Nos: INA000016612.

• UAE – DUBAI: NUQI DIGITAL WEALTH LTD - License NO F007613 CAT 3C , DFSA

