Mrs India Dubai International 2022 crowns winners

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM

The grand finale for Mrs India Dubai International 2022 was held on December 9 at Ole Dubai. The event was organised by famous personality and Mrs India Dubai International 2014 winner Kareena Gehi. Business magnate Mahesh Tourani was the chief guest at the event along with jury members — Neetu Prabhakar, Mrs India International 2017, Dipti Singh, Mrs India Dubai International 2022 and Latha Palthi, charity winner, Mrs India Dubai international 2019.

The title queen of Mrs India Dubai International 2022 was presented to Aakriti Mahindra, while the first runner up position was bagged by Rajvi Hirani and Bhagyashri Chandan as the second runner up. The sponsors at the event included Ole Dubai, 106.2, Khaleej Times, Dan’s, Simms Blossoms, Rishvi Designers, Ferns n Petals, Shagun, Balaji Gems and Innovative Creations.