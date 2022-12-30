Moscow transforms into Christmas City

Moscow's annual ‘Journey to Christmas’ highlights Russian traditions in the most fairytale-like manner

Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM

Moscow kicked off its signature festive season event 'Journey to Christmas', which incorporates festive magical places, must-see dynamic destinations, decorations, lighting, traditional winter sports activities, and meeting Father Frost and Snegurochka, or the Snow Maiden. The festival will last until January 8.

The large-scale event is transforming the city: twinkling lights illuminating the streets, ice skating rinks, slides pop up, musical shows, live performances and more for the whole family to enjoy, venues filled with delicious food and holiday cheer. Activities take place not just in the city centre but also in the distant boroughs.

Travel across Russia in 2023

The major theme of the festival is travelling around Russia and getting to know the holiday traditions that are typical for different regions of the multinational country. The festival encourages the event guest to get a taste of what the holidays look like in every region of Russia. With many holiday markets scattered around the city ready to welcome visitors to taste Russia’s national dishes and warming drinks, indulge in local products and handicrafts from all around Russia.

With a return to travel, this holiday season is set to be extra special and extra busy. The UN named Moscow the best city in the world in terms of quality of life in its global cities ranking for 2022. Its beauty is undeniable, but in winter the city looks even more imposing, and Moscow is happy to invite everyone to share the festive joy.

Giving back to the community

Christmas is a time for giving. During the festive season, festival guests can surprise their loved ones by gifting them a New Year’s Miracle. The new years’ miracle can be won by taking part in the 'Kind Christmas Tree' Campaign. The campaign calls for event guests to pick up a toy from the Christmas tree. The donations from the campaign will be sent to a notable cause.