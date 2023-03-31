Mental health matters to all

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 3:00 PM

Leading wellness and management consultancy firm, Antarmanh is proud to announce that by effectively aligning its wellness solutions, it has been able to reach new heights of success in 2022. By establishing its Centre of Excellence team, Antarmanh was successful in improving its operational quality apart from identifying and resolving challenges across deliverables.

Workplace well-being is important to an organisation as it helps in bringing a balance between the personal and professional lives of employees. Similarly, empathy in higher-ranked individuals is also crucial for promoting a healthy working culture in corporate houses, and it comes with having sound mental health at the leadership level. Antarmanh conducted several global leadership wellness programs to foster energised work cultures throughout the year. Themes on diversity and inclusivity were highlighted during different programms, including a few specially curated ones aimed at youth mental health, which received tremendous growth. The initiatives were designed to empower the youth to themselves become mental health advocates. Moreover, Antarmanh marked its expansion in the European market by collaborating with a new global client and successfully running a Wellness and Resiliency Studio.

While the entire inclination of senior leadership across the industry was towards improving the quality of operations whilst being people-centric. Their focus towards building resilience and cognitive flexibility also witnessed a steep rise. The leadership became more conscious towards wellness and offered holistic support systems to their employees. As a result, the leadership wellness domain expanded quite a bit this year in terms of the numbers and areas of focus.

Antarmanh stressed upon the theme of diversity and inclusion through numerous efforts. It conducted various sessions for the support staff, while initiatives were also taken up by leaders to extend mental health awareness and support to all sects of the organisation.

Antarmanh received an increasing number of requests for addressing operational challenges while catering to diverse populations on the floor post the RTO in the initial part of this year. Various gender sensitivity and related awareness sessions were demanded and catered to by Antarmanh. Loneliness amongst leadership got highlighted as a major challenge along with others such as stress regarding the handling of ageing parents and adolescents. Antarmanh also launched and initiated a global FOC programme which completed its third batch this year. The programme catered to Mental Health Advocacy for pre-teens and teenagers targeting the training and empowerment of young minds to aim and cater to their mental wellness and also of those around them.

Antarmanh also collaborated with a new global client that caters to social media platforms in the content moderation industry, marking its expansion in the European market. This led to the establishment of a Wellness & Resiliency Studio, which conducted over 1000 group sessions and 700 individual sessions, covering more than 16,500 moderators.

Providing more insights on the same, Seema Rekha, managing director, Antarmanh says that "The programme aims to and has been successful in crafting a social pyramid structure for and by the support of young adolescents. Our leadership sessions reflected on the challenges of managing on-site workers, especially in the manufacturing and engineering industry. Resilience-building programmes were hence carried out as a solution for the same. It also shed light on the intrinsic motivation of the leaders to share their vulnerabilities to resolve their emotional concerns. We salute their enthusiasm and dedication towards their well-being."