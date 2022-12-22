Meet the rising star Kareem Afghani

By Deepak Jain Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 3:59 PM

Kareem Afghani is a multitalented artist, model , actor and social media influencer from the UAE. The talented artist is well-known for his looks and acting skills. Based in the UAE, he has done many TV commercials , music albums, Arabic drama, and Afghani movies. Afghani has also worked in commercials in such as the Ministry of UAE , Ministry of interior, Sharjah TV, Abu Dhabi TV, Sama Dubai, Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE Mena tiktok, AUS sharjah, Riyadh Bank KSA, DEWA Dubai , Ajman city center, Ajman Marsa and much more. He regularly updates his social media with posts and keeps up with the current trends. Afghani has also collaborated with several brands and is the ambassador of several organisations too.

Not just this, Afghani is also a next-gen singer winning the hearts of millions with his latest Arabic and English rap song for Xiaomi UAE. This youngster is living a luxury life and showcases a luxury lifestyle on his social media and keeps meeting high-profile personalities across the UAE. Afghani was passionate about modelling since his childhood. He has starred in 85+ commercials for global brands, billboard ads (Abu Dhabi Emirates college of Technology), Bollywood (Race 3) and Hollywood (Part of Jackie Chan movie 'Vanguard').

Afghani is known for his best character and having almost one million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million followers on Tiktok. He is also the proud recipient of 'Mr Royal' award in 2021. He recently bagged the award for 'Best in Fashion' Filmfare Middle East 2022 for Arab Asia starz season 3. Afghani regularly makes videos to polish his skills and takes up different and difficult roles.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.