Mastering the art of makeup

Team leaders Zeba and Marwa with their colleagues.

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 10:37 AM

There’s no denying that beauty queens have a look. It’s the look of confidence. It takes talent, skill, and a few heavy-duty makeup brushes to achieve a queenly look. Whether it is a photoshoot or a red-carpet appearance, makeup artists never fail to groom the fashion icons to perfection. Famous makeup artists Zeba and Marwa have worked in multiple events, curating looks for various models. During a recent event — World Malayalee Queen 2022 pageant — the duo ensured that the models were ready and glammed up on time. They work hand-in-hand to ensure a smooth running of beauty pageant events.

The makeup artists and hair stylists present at the venue have had the experience of working back stage, and are extremely passionate about makeup and love creating different looks.

The makeup artists included Zeba Dada, Marwa Elhelw, Mayuri Varun Atitkar, Subha Arora, Rula Ridan, and Fariha Mohsin. Haistylists included Jennifer Lumawag, Gail Henriques, Efi Nikol, Steffi Pereira, and Fariha Mohsin