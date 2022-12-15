LuLu opens new hypermarket in Al Falah City

Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 11:25 AM

Leading retailer LuLu Group further strengthened its presence in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the grand opening of its world-class hypermarket at Al Falah city, off the city limits of Abu Dhabi.

Humaid Rashed Aldarei, director of municipal sub-center, Al Shahama Branch, Abu Dhabi Municipality, officially inaugurated the latest brand-new Lulu Hypermarket which is located at Al Falah Central Mall in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group and other top officials.

Al Falah Central Mall is a single level retail and leisure destination, offering a smooth shopping experience to the citizens and residents in and around Al Falah and its surrounding areas. It hosts a fine selection of brands that includes a fitness centre, coffee shops, KFC, pharmacy, money exchange, clinic, kids play area and other amenities making this an epicentre of life in Al Falah City.

Anchor tenant Lulu Hypermarket with 125,000 sq ft offers grocery, fresh food, meat and fish, bakery, dairy, hot food, roastery, and a delicatessen, health and beauty variety, household needs, electronics, home appliances, fashion and much more.

Located far from central Abu Dhabi, Al Falah city is a large modern neighbourhood with world-class amenities for citizens and is located to the east of Abu Dhabi International Airport and the Abu Dhabi – Dubai highway.

On the occasion, Yusuffali said: "We are proud to see yet another great retail addition to our growing circle of iconic stores which is a testimony to the fact that the LuLu Group has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future even through the challenging pandemic months”.

It has always been our policy to make LuLu brand easily accessible to shoppers in suburbs and outskirt areas, so they do not need to drive a long distance. We are proud to be a part of the UAE’s overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies. Thanks to the wise leadership," added Yusuffali.

Other eminent guests included Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group, Ashraf Ali MA, executive director, Salim VI, COO and other officials.