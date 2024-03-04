LuLu now open in Dubai Outlet Mall

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 5:34 PM

To further expand its presence in Dubai, prominent retailer in the region LuLu Group has opened its latest Hypermarket in Dubai Outlet Mall, first Outlet concept mall in the Middle East and one of the most sought-after retail destinations in Dubai.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Economy Minister officially inaugurated the Hypermarket which is also 25th LuLu store in Dubai and 264th globally, in the presence of Naser Ali Khammas, chairman of Al Ahli Holding Group, Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of LuLu Group and other dignitaries.

Spread across more than 100,000 sq ft area, the new store will house a massive collection of globally sourced and local products alike in its supermarket division and hot food stations of world cuisines. Categories at the new store also include grocery, fresh food, meat and fish, bakery, dairy, pizza and snacks, hot food, roastery, health and beauty, electronics, IT Products, home appliances, and much more.

Dubai Outlet Mall which started its operations in the year 2007 and extended its area to include more international brands to its portfolio is one of the most preferred shopping destinations for premium brands with amazing discounts and offers all year round.

It’s located on Dubai Al-Ain Road, just 20 minutes from Downtown Dubai, with over 7,000 parking spaces for convenient shopping. Lulu Hypermarket is in the newly constructed extension area of the mall.

Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group, said: "We are glad to launch our latest Hypermarket at this prestigious shopping destination that will provide a world-class shopping experience not only to the residents living within the area, but also to the tourists and business enthusiasts coming to the UAE. Over the years of catering to different nationalities, we have seen the growing demand for internationally sourced products. This is why it will be our continuous commitment to offer high-quality products at the most affordable prices in the market."

"We are proud to support the nation's overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies and by expanding further in the country, thanks to the visionary leadership of UAE under which the country is progressing never before," added Yusuff Ali.

Mohammed Khammas, CEO of Al Ahli Holding Group, said: "In the vibrant tapestry of Dubai Outlet Mall’s evolution in becoming the worlds Larget Outlet mall, and the unveiling of LuLu Hypermarket stands as a beacon of our commitment to redefining value shopping. As we welcome this newest addition, we not only enrich our omni-channel experience but also solidify our position as the apex of value-driven retail in the region. Our partnership with LuLu Group International continues to soar, setting unparalleled standards and affirming our dedication to pioneering excellence. This milestone heralds a new era of boundless opportunities for our visitors and neighbouring communities, where every shopping excursion transcends expectations and delivers unparalleled satisfaction."

Also present on the occasion were Saifee T Rupawala, CEO of LuLu Group, Ashraf Ali MA, executive director, Salim MA, group director, Ali Naser Khammas, group director of Al Ahli Holding Group and other senior officials.

Dubai Outlet Mall houses more than 1,300 of the world’s top premium and luxury labels in over 240 stores. With LuLu on the credible list, the lifestyle complex will definitely appeal to visitors who are looking for premium brands at amazing bargains throughout the year.