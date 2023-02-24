LuLu Hypermarket launches new food festival

Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 4:30 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 4:35 PM

LuLu Hypermarket, the largest retail chain in the Middle East, announces the launch of its newest food festival, LuLu World Food. The festival celebrates the diversity of international cuisine and will run until March 8, 2023, across all LuLu stores.

The grand inauguration ceremony was held at LuLu Hypermarket WTC in Abu Dhabi, LuLu Hypermarket Al Qusais in Dubai, and LuLu Hypermarket Muweilah in Sharjah. Celebrities including chef Pankaj Bhadouria, chef Sumaya Obaid, chef Ahmed Darweesh and Bollywood actor Ann Augustine were special guests at the ceremony.

Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group, announced the highly anticipated annual LuLu World Food during the Gulfood at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Shoppers can explore an array of mouth-watering dishes from around the world, from street food to seafood and from healthy dishes to sweet treats. With exclusive offers and discounts on a wide range of food categories and appliances, this event is the ideal opportunity to upgrade the kitchen while savouring the best of global cuisine.

A wide selection of kitchen appliances are on sale at up to 50 per cent off, including air fryers, microwaves, blenders, juicers, cookware, and pantry staples. There will be discounts on a variety of fresh produce during the festival, including exotic fruits and vegetables, premium roastery products, frozen meat, ready-to-eat meals, and many others.

As part of the festival, LuLu Hypermarket is to host live cooking competitions at three locations: LuLu Hypermarket at Capital Mall - Abu Dhabi; LuLu Hypermarket at Dubai Silicon Oasis, and LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwaitat, Al Ain. Home chefs and culinary enthusiasts will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, creativity and passion for food and compete for cash prizes worth up to Dh3,000. In addition, India's MasterChef, chef Pankaj Bhadouria, will host a live cooking workshop where food lovers can gain the expertise, they need to enhance their culinary skills, including signature recipes, tips, and tricks. Registration for the live cooking workshop and competition will be available at LuLu stores at the customer care desk.

Salim M A, director of LuLu Group, said: "We're thrilled to launch LuLu World Food and provide our customers with an exceptional culinary experience. At LuLu Hypermarket, we're committed to bringing the highest quality products from around the world to our customers."

Online shoppers can take advantage of using MasterCard credit cards and receive an additional 20 per cent off their purchases on the LuLu website from today until February 25.