LuLu Group takes centerstage at GULFOOD

Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 11:57 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 11:59 AM

The 2023 edition of Gulfood is witnessing never before enthusiasm from all over the world with record presence of exhibitors and visitors. Many new initiatives and deals have been announced by leading organisations as well as governments and agencies.

Making its emphatic presence felt in the world’s biggest food and beverage trade show, LuLu Group has announced new strategic initiatives in the last three days.

Ostrich Oasis – The first and only commercial ostrich farm based in Al Ain will exclusively supply ostrich meat to LuLu Group for retailing through their 247 hypermarkets in the GCC region. The MOU was signed by Fahad Al Kitbi, chairman of Ostrich Oasis and Riyad Jabbar, director of Al Tayeb International, a division of Lulu Group in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Yusuffali MA, chairman and managing director, LuLu Group International and other top officials of both the companies.

Ostrich Oasis, nestled in the Nahel area of Al Ain, is 68,000 m2 of land generously gifted by the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and home to around 2,000 of the prehistoric-era birds is the largest ostrich farm in the UAE, committed to sustainable and ethical farming practices and providing high-quality ostrich meat and products.

“We are very happy to announce our association with Ostrich Oasis, an Emirati company based in Al Ain to promote locally produced ostrich meat and allied products not only in our hypermarkets in the UAE, but also in the Middle East and northern Africa region”, said Yusuff Ali MA, on the occasion.

Al Ketbi expressed that the association with Lulu Group will help in bringing ostrich products in the UAE and rest of the gulf region and expand the business to a larger scale.

Other MoUs signed are:

• Agricultural and processed food products export promotions Authority (APEDA) – To procure, promote and sell Indian millets in the MENA region. This is year is announced as ‘Year of Indian millets’ by the government of India. The MOU was signed by Saleem VI, chief operation officer of Lulu Group and Dr. Tharun Bajaj, director of APEDA in the presence of Dr. M Angamuthu, chairman, APEDA, Dr. Aman Puri, Consul-General of India, Yusuff Ali, MA and other officials.

• Horticulture Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, India - To import processed food and agriculture produce from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, an MOU was signed by Yogesh Kumar, special secretary of UP government and Salim MA, Lulu Group director in the presence of Dinesh Pratap Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister of horticulture, Yusuff Ali MA and other officials.

• An MOU was signed by Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of LuLu Group with Ravi Gupta, executive director of Renuka Sugar Mills to bring LuLu brand sugar in its hypermarkets. Renuka Sugar Mills is one of the largest sugar producers in the world.

• An MOU was signed by Salim MA, with Don, director of US based Herr’s Food Inc to bring American specialty foods to GCC markets in the presence of Meghan Gregonis, US Consul-General in Dubai, Yusuff Ali MA and other officials.

LuLu private label launches new premium products:

In a move to strengthen its own label and underscore food security in the region, LuLu Group launched its latest product categories in collaboration with world-class brands and leading manufacturers.

Newly launched products included range of salad dressings, topping sauces and vinegars from Portugal with unique and niche flavour profiles. A selection of organic and Manuka honey under the Goodness Forever brand includes Manuka Honey 100+ MGO, Manuka Honey 30+ MGO, and 100 per cent pure organic honey from Australia, natural sparkling mineral containing dissolved mineral compounds such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium from Georgia. Natural coconut paste from India is a highly versatile, vegan, organic and one-ingredient product

Paata Kalandadze, the Georgia ambassador to the UAE attended the launch event in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA and other officials.

LuLu World Food Festival announced:

To promote the food and related products just in time for the forthcoming Ramadan season, LuLu will be organising the ‘LuLu World Food’ campaign throughout their hypermarkets in UAE. This promotion will include special product and price offers, new products launches, events to promote ready to eat food from across the world. Many renowned chefs will be part of this campaign with their cooking masterclasses as well as the shoppers can participate in many contests and activities during the 10-day promotions starting from Feb 23.