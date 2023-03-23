Leading the sustainable way

Throughout the last few decades, the UAE has experienced tremendous economic growth and industrial expansion, which has led to an increase in its carbon footprint. But, in the middle of this industrial revolution, some entrepreneurs are dedicated to changing the world and see the need for sustainable solutions. Ansh Kumar, Majid Binkaram, and Kevin Varghese, three young entrepreneurs from the American University in Dubai, are leading the way in sustainability innovation in the UAE.

Each of these entrepreneurs comes from a distinct background; Kumar has expertise in the construction, aviation, and venture capital industries, Binkaram has experience in contracting, interior design, and real estate, and Varghese has experience in education and mobility. Although having various professional backgrounds, they are united by a love of sustainability and have formed a team at Orbit Coatings to develop solutions that will help solve the urgent problems of pollution, energy use, and harmful chemicals.

Innovation at core

Nanosafe Activa- Their initial invention, Nanosafe Activa, is a special photocatalytic coating made to get rid of bad odours, germs, viruses, and mould. With a protective layer that lasts up to 12 months, this self-cleaning and self-sanitising system enhances indoor air quality, productivity, and general health and well-being.

NanoCool Coat- Their second invention, NanoCool Coat, is a roof coating that offers better defence against intense heat, IR radiation, and harsh weather conditions as well as durability and long-term waterproofing. This IR-reflective roofing option reduces the need for air conditioning, lowers total energy expenditures, and offers a long-term solution to the growth of carbon footprints brought on by the usage of electricity.

Nanocare BioCoat- Their third invention, Nanocare BioCoat, is a semi-incombustible anti-pathogen paint made from pearl shells that remove odours and bacteria. This non-toxic, human-friendly paint is created to promote a secure and healthy atmosphere. By offering remedies for issues like diseases, heat, and hazardous pollution, these products aim to build a more sustainable environment.

Keeping it clean

The overarching goal of these innovations is to create a more sustainable world by providing solutions to problems like infections, heat, and toxic pollutants. These three entrepreneurs are certain that with perseverance, new technology, and the UAE's desire to both lower its carbon footprint and prevent disease, they can have a substantial positive influence.

All in all, these three entrepreneurs are UAE's first innovators in sustainability. Their commitment to making a difference in the world by developing eco-friendly solutions is truly inspiring. With their innovative ideas and unwavering dedication, they are paving the way for a more sustainable future in the UAE and beyond.