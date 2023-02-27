‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ gets a triumphant start

It’s raining accolades for Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt as the show garners heaps of viewership from all across the globe. Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt which was released on February 12 is successfully streaming on MX Player. The first of its kind reality web show produced by Toyam Sports Limited, a BSE-listed Sports Company. It’s the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and MMA sports promoter and entrepreneur Mohammedali Budhwani who are reverberating the battleground with their supersonic presence and evergreen glam. ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ has outshined several other shows across the Indian OTT platform with a record total of 20 million worldwide views in the opening week itself.

With this mega feat, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is gearing up to set a new benchmark in terms of viewership. Well for a sport seeing the daylight for the first time to claim this viewership only states the golden scope that it holds for itself ahead. The show amassed appreciation for the format from GCC regions too, along with other countries.

Commenting on the development, Budhwani said: “I was quite confident that this unique Reality show, ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt: Season 1’, would take the world by storm. It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that people are liking the content created by me. This series is proving to be a game-changer for the development of MMA sports in our country. Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is on its way to becoming the most viewed non-fiction show across India.”

Toyama Sports Ltd and Pacific Star Sports have come together to make the MMA dream possible, it's their sports marketing and management prowess that has helped them achieve this feat. The traction towards MMA from all corners of the world has been of such magnitude that we shall soon witness an MMA Asian Championship in UAE. Well, this itself speaks of the scale of MMA.

The show introduces the sport of MMA like never before. Fostering the growth of this sport further MMA fighters from all over India are competing with each other culminating in the male and female winner who will represent India on an international platform, ‘The Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Asian Championship’ in 2023. Simply put this glittered stage is the ignition of the fire of the career the contestants are about to start. Hand-picked and polished fighters are supporting the youth in a way, the whole stream of martial arts makes a difference.

What has also struck a chord among the masses is the heart-touching real-life stories of these 16 fighters and how their life, which is no less than a battleground itself. The sheer determination of these fighters and their grit to win the much-coveted trophy is what makes ‘Kumite 1 Warriors Hunt’ a must watch.