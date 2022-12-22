Key steps to start a business in UAE

"The UAE is the right place for a startup business", says Syed Yasir Abbas, CEO at Global Bridge

Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 2:44 PM

The UAE is on a path to achieve enormous economic growth. Entrepreneurs from all over the world want to set up their businesses in the UAE. To set up a business in the UAE without any delays, we need to decide the ideal location, activity, type of license, fees, and taxes, among many others in order to get the project in action.

In line with its commitment to diversify the economy away from oil, the UAE has launched a series of successful initiatives which have supported its successful transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

Given the ease of set-up and low-cost environment, it is no surprise that the UAE attracts one of the highest amounts of funding for tech ventures in the world. The country has also been home to some of the region’s most exciting tech start-ups. Examples of these include Careem, a ride-hailing app that was acquired by Uber and Noon, an e-commerce, Property Finder and Fetchr. There are so many start-ups, especially in the tech industry, that chose to build their companies in the UAE, and we can see that from shopping to driving.

A growing economy

Given the relative ease of securing capital across the region, it is no surprise that the UAE has a strong economy, which enables it to continue supporting sizeable investments in innovation.

With exciting skylines and unabashed architectures, it is super easy to understand why Dubai is the fastest-growing metropolis worldwide. There are multiple reasons compelling investors to go for company creation in Dubai. The economy is growing so fast pre and post Dubai Expo 2020, and we can’t wait for the UAE to thrive as they continuously build new infrastructures, and the economy innovation is amazing.

Adjustments to visa requirements also contribute to encouraging foreign entrepreneurship. Examples include allowing a new 10-year visa for exceptional students, investors, property owners and entrepreneurs. The diverse economy of Dubai allows foreign entrepreneurs to concentrate on company creation in Dubai.

The list goes on and on, and if you are planning to start your business in UAE, now is the right time and UAE is the best place. If you are planning to start a business in Dubai and don’t know where to start and what to consider, or even if you have a fair idea about it but need assistance, contact Global Bridge at +971 50 399 6554 or send an email to ceo@gbbs.ae.

For more information about Global Bridge and our services, please visit our website www.gbbs.ae