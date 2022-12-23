Jumbo to give away exciting rewards this DSF

Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022, 1:28 PM

Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics retailers, has announced a series of exciting offers for customers in the UAE as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). As a premium sponsor of Dubai's flagship retail event, the local electronics giant will give away over one kg of gold and offer discounts across categories for customers shopping from Jumbo stores in the UAE and its e-commerce website, jumbo.ae.

This DSF, on all purchases of Dh1,000 and above, shoppers stand a chance to enter a raffle draw. The mega winner will get 250 gms of gold, while the weekly draws will see six winners taking home 50 gms gold each. The third and final gold rewards category is the daily raffle for 10 gms gold held across all 46 days of the festival. In addition to the gold campaign, the electronics giant is also offering unmissable bargains on TVs, mobiles, computers, wearables, appliances and headsets.

Vikas Chadha, CEO at Jumbo Group, said: “As a customer-focussed company, we are always keen on enhancing customer experiences and rewarding them. Given our long association with DSF, this is a great time to do just that. We hope to make it a memorable DSF for many.”