Joyalukkas participates in Dubai Run 2022

Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:26 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:28 AM

The Joyalukkas management and employees participated in Dubai Run 2022 on November 20. Almost 291 employees, along with John Paul Alukkas, chairman and managing director of Joyalukkas Group and other directors participated in the hugely popular event under the Dubai Fitness Challenge month.

Alukkas quoted: “Firstly, I sincerely thank Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy for launching this initiative and inspiring everyone. We believe that a healthy body is the key to a healthy mind and we always encourage health and fitness among our employees. Moreover, activities like these are a great way to bring our employees together as a team and encourage and promote healthy practices. This year’s participation of our employees has been great because we have also made it competitive and rewarding for them. I am sure this initiative will help us to keep following a healthy lifestyle at all times.”