Joyalukkas announces 25 kg gold winnings for DSF

Customers shopping for gold jewellery worth Dh500 from any Joyalukkas outlet in Dubai will get one raffle ticket.

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:38 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 2:03 PM

Joyalukkas recently announced an exciting promotion for Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2022, wherein shoppers will get a chance to win gold every second day, plus a mega grand prize for the finale. Customers shopping for gold jewellery worth Dh500 from any Joyalukkas outlet in Dubai will get one raffle ticket. On the same spend, customers will be entitled to two raffle tickets when they shop for diamond or pearl jewellery.

In total, 100 lucky winners will walk home away with 25 kg gold. John Paul Alukkas, managing director at Joyalukkas Group, said: “We always aim to make jewellery shopping a special experience for all our patrons. The 28th edition of DSF is very special and Joyalukkas is adding sparkle to this celebration.” The offer is available across all Joyalukkas showrooms until January 2023.