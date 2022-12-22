InsuranceMarket.ae celebrates 12 years in business

Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

The year 2022 has proved to be quite a year for leading insurance provider, InsuranceMarket.ae, and December marks 12 years since the UAE’s favourite frontman, Alfred, and the team burst onto the scene. And what a terrific twelve years that’s been. We spoke to Avinash Babur, founder and CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae to learn more.

Talking about their journey, Babur said: “I feel like it was only yesterday that I was buying the InsuranceMarket.ae domain name on 18 December 2010. I did so with high hopes that it would work a little better than the previous names and campaigns I had trialled in the months prior to that purchase. I completed all the necessary registrations with a sense of anticipation and trepidation in equal measure, but with my usual sprinkling of optimism that some might say is unhealthy, but as a believer in the law of attraction, I had faith. Faith in our proposition, faith in our people, and faith in the concept that a strong brand, backed by unbeatable products and unparalleled personal service, will always win through, and resonate with the market.”

“12 years on, I feel like we are just getting started. As a company with a growth mindset and limitless ambition, we are always thinking of the next step, even when we have only just implemented an innovation. For example, this year we have introduced our e-commerce offering to our proposition, as well as collaborated to recently launch the myAlfred app, but already we are deep in development for the next iterations, which is hugely exciting.”

With a strong digital presence supported by a human touch through its teams of advisors, this forward-thinking company provides customers with a ‘personal shopping’ based approach to purchasing insurance, and it’s clear that the market loves InsuranceMarket.ae.