InSinkErator Middle East hosts Iftar

Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 7:12 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 7:14 PM

InSinkErator Middle East hosted a delightful annual Iftar party at WistInn hotel, where business partners from across the region were warmly welcomed by Mohammad Karam, the senior business development manager for InSinkErator MEA. The event provided a wonderful opportunity for networking, fostering relationships and strengthening partnerships. The evening was filled with great food, warm conversations and a sense of community that truly embodied the spirit of Ramadan. InSinkErator Middle East is committed to cultivating lasting relationships with their partners in the region, and events like these are a testament to their dedication to excellence and their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.