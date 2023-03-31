Iftar event hosted at Address Montgomerie

Sadruddin Hashwani, chairman, Hashoo Group, Jahangir Siddiqui, chairman of JS Bank and founder of JS Group, along with Riaz Malik, chairman of Bahria Town, Hussain Dawood, chairman of two publicly listed companies, Dawood Hercules Corporation and Engro Corporation, along with Salim Jilani, former minister of defence of Pakistan, Mohammed Chaudhry, director of Cinergie, Imran Chaudhry, host, Murtaza Hashwani, deputy chairman, Hashoo Group, and Omar Jilani, chairman of Pak Oasis Group.

Imran Chaudhry, chairman of Cinergie Group, hosted an iftar reception at the Address Montgomerie in Emirates Hills, for a select group of prominent Pakistani businessmen living in Dubai recently . They discussed collaboration, collective philanthropy, business opportunities in Pakistan, and furthering trade ties and brotherly relationship with the UAE, which they all fondly refer to as home. During the course of the event, various proposals and options were discussed on how to assist Pakistan with its current balance of payment crisis and to revive Pakistan's economy , help stabilise its current condition and lead it towards prosperity over the next few years .

A special vote of thanks and appreciation was extended to The President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and and Ruler of Dubai, for their endless efforts and achievements towards turning UAE into one of the leading nations in the world within a short span of time, with a strong and stable economy. The participants also recognised the fact that UAE today is one of most sought-after places in the world to work and live in.

Also present but not captured in the picture were Afzal Khan, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai, Gul Memon Lot, chairman of Pure Food Ltd, and Saddiq Zia.