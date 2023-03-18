Hrishikesh Datar honoured at Asia One Awards

Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:09 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:36 PM

Hrishikesh Datar, director at Al Adil Group was recognised as ‘Most Influential Young Leaders 2023’ at the Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023 awards held under the URS Asia One banner. The award was presented during the 19th Asian Business and Social Forum, based on the theme of ‘Celebrating 75 Years of Indo-Thai Diplomatic Relations’ which was held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand.

Datar said: “This is a proud moment for me. This recognition is a major motivation for me in my quest to provide the right offerings for our customers.”

Rajat Shukal, global head and principal partner, AsiaOne Magazine and UWG Media, said: “Hrishikesh Datar has played a dynamic as well as proactive role in enhancing the range of Al Adil. In the highly competitive food retail industry, he is setting up the benchmarks for growth and development. It is only fitting and proper that this award is bested on him.”