How did Olymp Trade warm hearts this Ramadan?

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:24 PM

The spirit of Ramadan is known for its profound messages of faith, reflection, and communal harmony. In light of the blessed month, Olymp Trade extended a caring hand to those in need through a partnership with the charity organisation Muslim Charity.

The trading platform has partnered with Muslim Charity to spread the message of comfort and care that comes with being part of a community. The initiative was directed towards aligning with the sacred month’s ethos and giving back to the community through hope and support in Ramadan 2024.

Olymp Trade’s Charitable Efforts — Put in Numbers

Keeping in mind the spirit that binds this season of love, care, and giving back, Olymp Trade designed an entire month full of engaging activities between March 11 to April 7. The team, along with the additional set of hands from Muslim Charity, jumped into the action to ensure Ramadan brings joy by:

Sharing Iftar Food

More than 10,000 people were fed. One meal bag is sufficient to sustain a household of five or six for the holy month.

Here’s a distribution of the entire weight:

15,000 kg in Yemen

3,500 kg in Lebanon

Plus some iftar food (about 150 meals daily over 30 days).

Collective Donation

Initial contribution

The fund kicked off with a collective donation initiative for 2024 Ramadan. Olymp Trade contributed an initial $10,000 to the charity fund to give it an initial boost and set the stage for further participation from its trading community.

Incremental contributions

For each trade executed during the holy month of Ramadan, Olymp Trade set aside $0.01. The total pool collected was donated to a charity fund, indicating that every trade on the platform contributed to the community's common goal. This way, Olymp Trade increased the initial amount several times. People from the UAE also contributed to the fund, thus contributing to the good deed.

Ramadan assets

The first five trades made on one of the special Ramadan assets by a trader were added to the charity fund. This resulted in an extra $0.20 being added to the collective fund and further boosted the overall contribution made by the platform.

Planned Activities Across Olymp Trade’s Socials

Events and Activities

From March 11 to April 7, all the users and social media followers participated in Olymp Trade's Ramadan events to win prizes. Olymp Trade offered these lifestyle recommendations to enable users to make the most of this holy time, allowing them to benefit and rejuvenate themselves through activities like watching truly insightful movies.

Ramadan Delights on March 11

During the Olymp Trade platform’s social media campaign, they provided a list of ingredients. Users provided the name of a dish they prepared using the components in any combination.

Three winners were chosen randomly. Each received merchandise and was given a month of ‘Expert’ status on the trading platform.

Mindful Ramadan that started on March 19

Users discussed practices, services, apps, delivery companies, and anything else they found beneficial during Ramadan. Three winners were chosen at random, and each received merchandise and a $5 risk-free trade.

Be Part of A Noble Cause

Interestingly, Olymp Trade also hosted a trading event for Ramadan 2024 in UAE. The platform contributed $10,000 to its charity fund. Users from the UAE also had the opportunity to donate, thereby making their noble contribution to those in need.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can trade with Olymp Trade if you're close to their values:

Get Started

Creating an account with Olymp Trade is quick and simple. Here are the steps to help you access your Olymp Trade login.

Go to the Olymp Trade website or download the app from your app store.

Click the "Sign Up" button.

Enter the needed information, including your email address and password.

Accept the terms and conditions, then click "Register."

Verify your email address by clicking the link in your inbox.

Once validated, log in to your account, and you'll be ready to trade!

Understand the Basics

Olymp Trade is a fixed-time trading platform that allows traders to predict whether an asset's price will rise or fall within a given time frame.

Here are a few basics that you need to follow to understand Olymp Trade signals successfully:

The platform facilitates trading on various assets, such as currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. Traders can choose the timeline of their trades, ranging from a minute to several hours. Olymp Trade provides traders with various analytical indicators and tools to help them make educated trading decisions.

Practice, Strategise, and Trade

Lastly, here are some tips to help you maximise your charitable efforts:

Practice with a demo account

Olymp Trade provides a demo account, allowing beginner traders to trade in a simulated setting without the risk of losing their real money. Use this opportunity to hone your trading abilities and build confidence.

Develop a trading plan

Determine your goals, risk tolerance, and preferred trading method. Stick to your goal and avoid making aggressive trade decisions. Once done, watch economic data, market news, and technical analysis to make more educated trading selections.

Lastly, use Olymp Trade's offered tools, such as halal trading accounts and indicators, to execute your trades.