HONOR unfolds the HONOR Magic Vs

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the China launch of the HONOR Magic Vs and the HONOR 80 Series. The HONOR Magic Vs pushes industry benchmarks in design, display, performance and user experience, making it the perfect companion for business and entertainment. Empowering young budding creators to fulfil their creative potential, the HONOR 80 series is the latest smartphone to be introduced to HONOR’s stylish N-Series line-up, boasting enhanced videography and photography capabilities.

“We are thrilled to introduce our next-generation foldable flagship, the HONOR Magic Vs, which packs groundbreaking innovations and exceptional user experience into an elegant and stylish design.” said Geroge Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co.Ltd. “The HONOR Magic Vs will be our very first foldable flagship to debut in overseas markets and we are confident that it will deliver huge advancements, transforming how people all around the world use their smartphone.”

An industry-leading foldable crafted with a groundbreaking hinge design

Exceptionally slim and lightweight, the HONOR Magic Vs is 12.9mm1 thin when folded and weighs just 261g2, making it the industry’s lightest foldable smartphone currently and a delight to carry around. The HONOR Magic Vs also packs an extra-large battery of 5,000mAh3, the largest battery in the same class of existing foldable smartphones currently for all-day use. Bringing the beauty of harmony to life, the HONOR Magic Vs features a symmetrical and seamless design, giving it a premium look and feel. Thanks to its sophisticated hinge design, the HONOR Magic Vs folds without gap and delivers a ceaseless display when unfolded.

Contributing to the lightweight, the HONOR Magic Vs packs with a super-light gearless hinge carefully crafted with a single-piece casting processing technology, which drastically reduces the number of components of supporting structure used in the hinge from 92 to 44, while maintaining its durability and sturdiness. Built with aerospace=grade materials, the hinge of the HONOR Magic Vs can withstand over 400,000 folds5, equivalent to more than ten years of use with 100 folds per day, creating a new benchmark in foldable smartphone design.

Large dual display for an exceptional viewing experience

Outperforming existing foldable that often come with a long and narrow external screen, the HONOR Magic Vs boasts a 6.45-inch display6 when folded, with a user-friendly 21:9 aspect ratio and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio7, allowing users to view content and input text with remarkable ease. When folded, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display, perfect for users who seek effortless multi-tasking and more screen real estate to enjoy all their favourite content.

The HONOR Magic Vs supports a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivers up to 1.07 billion colours, enabling users to enjoy stunning visuals in true-to-life colours. With a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz8, viewers are guaranteed an immersive entertainment experience whether they are watching movies, browsing the web or gaming.

Offering professional eye comfort solutions, the HONOR Magic Vs is packed with Dynamic Dimming which adjusts screen brightness intelligently and dynamically to reduce the eye strain caused by extensive screentime. The HONOR Magic Vs also delivers an all-new feature – the Circadian Night Display, which effectively minimises the negative effects of blue light and helps users improve sleep quality and be more energetic and productive during the day. Both screens of the HONOR Magic Vs are equipped with 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce screen flickering, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience even in low-light environments.

Computational Photography and Enhanced Audio Experience

The HONOR Magic Vs features a triple-camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Main Camera and an 8MP 3X Optical Zoom Camera, allowing users to capture captivating images in stunning detail, delivering a superior photography and videography experience. Thanks to HONOR’s proprietary Al-enabled HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic Vs boasts best-in-class computational photography capabilities, producing high-quality images across all scenarios.

Unrivalled performance all day long

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform9, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers flagship performance. With enhanced GPU and CPU performance and higher power efficiency, the HONOR Magic Vs enables a faster and smoother user experience. The HONOR Magic Vs is also equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage or 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage, increasing overall processing speeds and storage capacity.

Supporting 66W Wired HONOR SuperCharge10 the HONOR Magic Vs enables the battery to be fully juiced up to 100 per cent within just 46 minutes11.

Dual-TEE security for enhanced safety

The HONOR Magic Vs comes with a Dual TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) Security System co-developed with Qualcomm which offers hardware-level protection to users, ensuring enhanced privacy and security. Running the latest MagicOS 7.0 based on Android 12, the HONOR Magic Vs packs a raft of enhanced smart features to aid multi-tasking, enhancing productivity to the maximum.

HONOR 80 Series: New comparison for vlogging enthusiasts

Comprising the HONOR Pro and the HONOR 80, the HONOR 80 Series takes mobile vlogging to a whole new level. The industry-first AI Vlog Master feature helps identify shooting scenarios accurately and recommends the best-fit shotting mode including Macro12, Night13, Portrait, Solo Cut, Multi-Video and HDR Video to enable a seamless photography experience on the HONOR 80 Series. Equipped with an HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR 80 Series enhances image processing and adjusts it with different lighting conditions to deliver vivid images, every time.

To deliver an exceptional photography experience, the HONOR 80 Series features a best-in-class 160MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, boasting a large 1/1.56-inch sensor with a native 2.24um pixel which captures more light, delivering high-quality photos in stunning detail, even in low light conditions.

The HONOR 80 Pro is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform14, boasting a large 4,800mAh battery, running the latest MagicOS 7.0 to deliver flagship-level performance for an elevated user experience.

Color, pricing and availability

The HONOR Magic Vs is available in stunning colours: Orange, Cyan and Black15. From 23rd Nov, the HONOR Magic Vs will be available to pre-order in China for 7,499 RMB.

The HONOR 80 Series will be available in four fashionable colourways including Ripple Blue, Sunrise Pink, Emerald Green and Midnight Black. The HONOR 80 Series will be available for pre-order in China from 23rd Nov for 2,699 RMB.

For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.