HONOR to unveil Magic V2 soon in UAE market

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 11:39 AM

The HONOR Magic V2 redefines sophistication with its impressively thin and lightweight design, pushing the boundaries of what was previously thought impossible. With its folded form factors closely resembling traditional slate smartphones, the HONOR Magic V2 offers a truly next-generation versatility that allows users to embrace the very best of smartphone technology today.

This new generation of HONOR’s flagship foldable smartphone represents a significant breakthrough in the industry standard for the thickness and weight of foldable phones. Weighing only 231g and measuring 9.9mm in thickness when folded, the HONOR Magic V2 pushes the boundaries of innovation for foldable devices. The HONOR Magic V2’s superior lightweight design and premium build quality are enabled using breakthrough materials like the Super-light Titanium Hinge and HONOR’s proprietary steel, providing a perfect balance between weight and strength. Powering the HONOR Magic V2 is a dual Silicon-carbon battery, featuring revolutionary low-voltage charge energy-gathering technology for greater power output at a lower level voltage.

With battery capacity of 5000mAh and supporting 66W HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic V2 ensures users stay connected without the need for recharging often.