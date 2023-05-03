Health ATMs: Future of healthcare in India

By Sumeet Jindal Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 3:16 PM Last updated: Wed 3 May 2023, 3:25 PM

The shortage of doctors in rural areas has caused a significant healthcare crisis in India. With a doctor-patient ratio far below the WHO norm of 1:1,000, many people in rural regions lack access to high-quality healthcare services. To address this issue, Yolo Health Foundation has developed health ATMs that use AI and medical IoT to provide primary and preventive healthcare solutions to underprivileged communities. The term IoT, or Internet of Things, refers to the collective network of connected devices and the technology that facilitates communication between devices and the cloud, as well as between the devices themselves.

The health ATMs are automated small sized stalls that provide basic medical services, such as measuring vital signs, conducting basic lab tests, and dispensing medication. Equipped with AI-powered algorithms, they can diagnose common illnesses and provide treatment recommendations. Yolo Health Foundation collaborates with centres of excellence in medical IoT research and development, healthcare analytics, and AI to adopt the best technologies for the Indian population.

The health ATMs are designed to be affordable, accessible, and scalable, and can be deployed in remote areas where there are no doctors or medical facilities. This makes it possible for people to receive basic medical care without having to travel long distances. The founder and MD at Yolo Health foundation and Health ATM India, Vinayak Kumar, comes from a humble background and aims to empower underprivileged communities by detecting and diagnosing diseases early through the Health ATMs.

By recognising diseases in advance, the Health ATMs can allow for prompt treatment before any major long-term effects occur. Overall, the health ATMs have the potential to revolutionise healthcare delivery in India's rural areas and help bridge the healthcare gap, improving the health and well-being of rural communities.

— Sumeet Jindal is the founder of SVJ Communications.