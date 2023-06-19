Harsh Gujral: A soaring star in the field of comedy and entertainment

From his witty one-liners to impeccable comedy timing, this comedian has it all

Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 6:32 PM

In today’s day and age, where comics are available in plenty, it takes courage and talent to make it big and stand out amongst the best of the lot. Harsh Jugral's story is an inspiration to many because it affirms the fact that if you dare to dream big and work towards your goal, you can achieve anything, and sky is the limit. He hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and is an engineer by qualification, who discovered his calling for comedy while doing open mics and hosting shows. Once he decided to quit his full-time job and take up comedy full time, there was no looking back on anything for him.

Jugral's remarkable journey in the field of stand-up comedy has reached new heights with most of his videos amassing views in several millions. Besides having a tight comedy set, he is flawless with his crowd work skills as well. He has toured with his special solo 'Joh bolta hai, wohi hota hai', to several countries and currently is one of the busiest and most sought-after comedians in India, having multiple shows every day, on back-to-back basis.

Jugral's outstanding efforts have not gone in vain, as he has appeared on several TV shows, including 'The Kapil Sharma Show', most recently. Live shows, corporate gigs, brand endorsement, name it and he has them all in his kitty. Reflecting on his journey, Harsh talks about Kapil Sharma, being his inspiration in the field of comedy.

Jugral is known for his flamboyant style of comedy and does not hold back during his crowd work. He is known to share a cordial bond with all his fellow comics. He is fond of playing cricket and was also invited to do commentary in an Indian Premier League match in 2021. His dedication is a testimony to the fact that hard work always pays, and this is only the start for this amazing stand-up comic, as he is yet to deliver his best.

Catch Gujral live in Dubai on June 24 at Emirates International Theatre at The Emirates International School, Jumeirah. There will be two shows, at 5 pm and 8 pm. The event will be an hour-long laughter riot and is a part of The LaughterClubDxb series, organised by Truckers UAE and Sublime Entertainment.

You can grab your tickets from Platinumlist.net.