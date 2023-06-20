Gulf Medical University and Jahezyia join to promote medical education and knowledge transfer in disaster medicine

Gulf Medical University (GMU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Medical Preparedness and Response Programme (Jahezyia) to bolster medical education and mutual knowledge transfer between the two entities in disaster medicine and emergency preparedness.

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 9:43 AM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 9:46 AM

The partnership will aim to promote ties between both parties through training programmes, sharing of facilities and resources, and exchange of expertise. Gulf Medical University and Jahezyia plan to support each other to encourage training for students, professional staff, and faculty and to facilitate the exchange of information and networking.

Through this MoU and other efforts, Jahezyia seeks to build the capacity of the healthcare sector and upskill the medical workforce in the areas of disaster and emergency readiness.

The two entities have identified areas of mutual interest and collaboration, which include academic and educational exchanges and rotations for medical practitioners, students and faculty. This will also entail cooperative programming in the areas of disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. These exchanges and programming will advance Jahezyia’s objectives in strengthening the research capacity and infrastructure for post-graduate medical education, including a potential programme to train clinician investigators.

The MoU will also see the development of the Ajman Disaster Medicine Center, which will take the lead on enhancing the health sector’s capacity building and readiness for potential disasters and emergencies.

The MoU was signed by professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, Ajman, and professor Adel Alshamry Al Ajmai, dean of Disaster Medicine Academy, chief executive officer at Emirates Medical Preparedness and Response Programme (Jahezyia).

Professor Hamdy said: "Under the guidance of our wise leadership, UAE continues to build the capacity of the healthcare sector, especially when it comes to disaster and emergency preparedness.

Professor Hamdy added: "The signing of this memorandum of understanding with Jahezyia, is part of our wider efforts to ensure that UAE is prepared for any potential disasters and emergencies. Such agreements and collaboration ensure that the health and safety of our community continue to be safeguarded, now and in the future."

"We are looking forward to working closely with Jahezyia to create the Ajman Center for Disaster Medicine with its pillars of education, training, research, and operations," said Professor Adel Alshamy. "This centre will bridge that historic gap between academics and operations, thereby creating a robust emergency preparedness and response system and enhancing regional disaster resiliency."

Under the terms of the MoU, Gulf Medical University and Jahezyia will cooperate in the areas of consultancy, academic studies, institutional support, and development in disaster medicine, in addition to human and administrative development. The two parties will also collaborate to organize conferences, workshops, seminars, academic and training programmes, and university information sessions.

The agreement was signed at Gulf Medical University headquarters in Ajman to foster cooperation between the two entities to develop educational and research activities that would benefit front-line health professionals in the Emirates of Ajman

With Gulf Medical University’s ongoing commitment to education and the overall development of health professional skills and knowledge, the agreement with Jaheziya outlines education-focused activities that would foster growth and enhance competencies through seminars, workshops, and events. Moreover, clinical and non-clinical training for healthcare providers is set to take place targeting physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and administrative teams. Internationally accredited training programmes on emergency, trauma, and disaster management are also embedded as part of the joint plan.

Dr Alshamry said: "We are thrilled to kick off our educational and research agreement with Gulf Medical University to foster growth and advancement across Ajman’s healthcare landscape. By joining forces with Gulf Medical University, Jaheziya can contribute to the long-term success of healthcare providers’ capacities which would positively impact the community."

"Part of the agreement includes offering educational consultancies and advisory services to beneficiaries as well as facilitating placements of trainees in the right positions. When training is put into practice, healthcare providers can apply what they learned in real-life situations resulting in greater outcomes," he added.

As for research cooperation efforts, Gulf Medical University and Jahezyia will initiate knowledge exchanges in both clinical and non-clinical areas and will also set a focus on service improvement efforts. Research methodology workshops will also come into effect and projects themed around healthcare innovation will be launched.

As the agreement comes into effect, both Gulf Medical University and Jaheziya will continue to explore new opportunities for cooperation in academics, research, and quality improvement. With both entities adopting an innovative approach supported by the value of constant progress, the agreement is set to contribute to the growth of human talent in the UAE and healthcare excellence in the region.