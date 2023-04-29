GETEX Spring 2023 ends on a high note

GETEX 2023, offering almost 1500 options for diplomas, undergraduate, post-graduate, doctorate and vocational programmes.

Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 4:35 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 5:03 PM

The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX Spring 2023), concluded successfully on Friday. The three-day event, comprised of an academia–industry conference, seminars and workshop for faculty and career counsellors, led by an exhibition that featured education offerings from all around the world, drew more than 24,000 visitors determined to make a difference in tomorrow’s world.

The event proved to be an amazing opportunity for school leavers and adults looking for learning options that would allow them to mould their careers or achieve skills that would help them advance in their respective professions. More than 200 regional and international institutions from 26 countries were represented at

GETEX 2023, offering almost 1500 options for diplomas, undergraduate, post-graduate, doctorate and vocational programmes. The show floor of GETEX 2023 gave every student-visitor more study options than any other face-to-face education platform witnessed in the Middle East since the dreaded Covid-19.

Anselm Godinho, managing director of international conferences and exhibitions (IC&E) and organiser of GETEX said: “The remarkable success of the show this year spells the return of GETEX to its old glory of being the education and training ‘must visit’ event in the Middle East. We intend to develop this event by focusing on the ‘modern student’, highlighting the trending courses and professions and adapting to the evolving learning environments that best work for students. We will be back bigger and better with engagement zones and activities that provide a more holistic approach to student life and learning.”

Dr Ayoub Kazim, executive director of Dubai campuses at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), commented: “GETEX 2023 is a must-participate event for us as it allows us to interact with the largest body of students, seeking admission into undergraduate courses. GETEX is timed perfectly to help us recruit quality students for our academic calendar, starting in August 2023.”