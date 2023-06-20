Fragomen launches Nomadic in UAE as the Middle East leads in business travel recovery

As the Middle East experiences a remarkable economic rebound, Nomadic is spearheading a new era of seamless and efficient business travel solutions

Ali Haider, Director — Middle East and North, Fragomen

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 5:23 PM

Fragomen, the world’s leading provider of immigration services, has announced the expansion of Nomadic, its award-winning business traveller offering, into the UAE market. As the Middle East experiences a remarkable economic rebound, Nomadic is spearheading a new era of seamless and efficient business travel solutions.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) has seen a remarkable recovery in business travel, surpassing other regions such as the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, according to a report by Global Business Travel Association. The same report found that business travel spending in the MEA has reached $23 billion, accounting for approximately 2.5 per cent of overall spending in the sector. Notably, the UAE experienced a significant surge in visitor numbers during the first half of 2022, nearly tripling the figures from the same period in 2021. This surge underscores the urgent need for efficient and comprehensive short-term immigration programmes, including business visas, regulatory permits, and other cross-border travel solutions – as delivered by Nomadic.

The UAE's continued focus on economic growth and diversification has opened up fresh opportunities in multiple sectors, stimulating business growth and professional tourism. According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) the city received 4.67 million international overnight visitors in the first quarter of 2023, up 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) from 3.97 million the same period a year earlier. Nomadic effectively supports the mobility needs of individuals and enterprises operating in the UAE's thriving and diverse industries by facilitating the entry of skilled professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs, therefore actively contributing to the UAE's economic expansion and diversification objectives.

“A key pathway for international businesses, the Middle East region has been instrumental to Fragomen’s growth strategy. Bringing Nomadic’s world-class technology to this market enables us to further enhance our current service offerings,” said Lance Kaplan, Fragomen’s co-chair.

Key features of Nomadic’s technology include the following and more:

A comprehensive pre-travel compliance assessment, drawing on Fragomen's extensive knowledge and data from over 170 countries.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that automates the filing of online applications, ensuring a precise and accelerated process.

Unique traveller profile that securely retains traveller history and data, eliminating the need for redundant information entry.

Optional GPS functionality to monitor real-time traveller location within the current immigration jurisdiction and generate reminders on visa validity.

API integration that can incorporate data in the tool into client systems and reporting tools.

Continuous updates to incorporate new post-pandemic travel requirements as jurisdictions emerge from the global health crises.

Upcoming regional enhancements addressing specific local compliance needs, such as posted workers in Europe.

Brendan Ryan, CEO at Nomadic, said: "Business travel is roaring back, and travellers are looking for efficient and innovative tools to help them move around the world faster. Given that many individuals who ultimately establish businesses in the UAE enter initially as visitors, having the ability to access the powerful combination of a global platform and compliance management technology is a tremendous benefit for new and existing clients in the region."

Murtaza Khan, regional managing partner — Middle East and Africa at Fragomen, added: "With the UAE and other regional business hubs continuing to position themselves as leading destinations for global talent, entrepreneurs and remote workers, we are thrilled to offer a solution that can be customised for corporate clients as well as individuals."

For detailed information about Fragomen, visit www.fragomen.com/.