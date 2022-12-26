Floward wins 'Al Roya Award'

Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 10:14 AM

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, recently won the 'Al Roya Award' during the 10th edition of Al Roya Business Award Ceremony held under the patronage of Sayyed Dr Adham bin Turki Al Said and in partnership with Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which took place in Grand Millennium Muscat on December 21.

The ceremony was attended by Li Lingbing, Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to the Sultanate of Oman and several diplomats and distinguished figures in the private and public sectors of the Sultanate.

Floward’s team in Oman received the trophy that was presented by Hatim bin Hamad Al Taie, editor-in-chief of Al Roya Newspaper and general supervisor of the award for Floward’s outstanding performance in the Sultanate and in the field of e-commerce.

Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, CEO and chairman, Floward, said: "We thank Al Roya Newspaper for recognising our efforts in contributing to the Omani economy. We are thrilled to receive this honour on the 10th edition of the award, and we will continue to provide the best service for our customers."

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists, and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

For more information visit www.floward.com