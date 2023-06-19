Fakeeh University Hospital announces new appointment

Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 5:48 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 5:55 PM

Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis has welcomed Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany as the new vice-president, Fakeeh Care — UAE and CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, Silicon Oasis. Dr Abdelghany will assume the position, formerly held by Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, who will hereon preside as the CEO of Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah, Fakeeh Care group’s flagship hospital.

Mirroring Fakeeh University Hospital’s principle of offering patient centric care, Dr Abdelghany is extremely passionate about enhancing quality healthcare. Having successfully held several leadership roles throughout his career, he demonstrates operational proficiency, and a vision for fostering a culture of continuous evolution through teamwork.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades across renowned healthcare ecosystems, Dr Mohaymen brings a wealth of expertise to lead Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH) into a new phase of clinical excellence and digital transformation. Fakeeh University Hospital welcomes its new leader to spearhead the next phase of growth and excellence.

Dr Mohaymen possesses a comprehensive skill set in clinical, managerial, and consulting business creating superior value for stakeholders. Driven by a vision of progress and a commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services in Dubai, this significant transition comes at an opportune time as the hospital embarks on expanding its footprints in the UAE.

“With a steadfast commitment to excellence, FUH has been focused on redefining and revolutionising healthcare in Dubai and beyond. Aligned with this commitment, FUH has ambitious expansion plans, the first being the upcoming Fakeeh University Medical Centre, a multi-speciality medical centre on Sheikh Zayed Road. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s growth strategy in the UAE and marks Fakeeh Care’s first project in the country to be spearheaded by Dr Abdelghany, apart from his role at FUH. We welcome Dr Mohaymen to Fakeeh Care and believe that his expertise and leadership will contribute to the continued growth of our projects in the UAE,” said Dr Mazen Soliman Fakeeh, president and chairman at Fakeeh Care Group.

Whilst expanding its footprints in the UAE, FUH remains committed to embracing cutting-edge technology, delivering exceptional quality patient care, and fostering community collaborations. These initiatives are pivotal to shaping its broader plans for growth and development in the region.

“As I embark on this remarkable journey, I am filled with honour and humility to assume the role of spearheading this esteemed institution. I express my deep gratitude to my predecessor for their exceptional leadership and guidance. Together with FUH team, we share a commitment to provide quality of care, and our collective efforts will propel the hospital to new heights of excellence. I look forward for future opportunities and I’m dedicated to building upon the strong foundation already laid. I further envision transforming FUH into a beacon of excellence in healthcare by fostering continuous learning and driving meaningful change for the community,” commented Dr Abdelghany.

His strategic leadership, direction and vision will be instrumental in driving FUH to greater heights.

For more information, visit www.FUH.care.