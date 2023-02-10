ERC hosts 'Lunch by the creek by Marina'

Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 1:33 PM

Under the umbrella of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), a group of volunteers hosted a successful ladies lunch and bazaar event on February 9, raising funds for ERC. The event was held at the Park Hyatt Dubai and brought together over 200 women from the community to enjoy a day of food, fashion, and fun, all while supporting a great cause. The event kicked off with a delicious lunch, prepared by the talented chefs at Park Hyatt. Guests were treated to a sumptuous meal, accompanied by Joe Jaglasian on saxophone and DJ Joy. Magician Nabeel Bera kept the ladies entertained and intrigued with his amazing sleight of hand.

The bazaar, which was a highlight of the event, showcased a wide range of products and services, including fashion, jewellery, beauty products, home decor, and much more. The bazaar provided attendees with an opportunity to shop and support local businesses while also contributing to the chosen charity. The funds raised from this event will go a long way in supporting the work ERC is doing for earthquake relief in Türkiye and Syria, thus making a positive impact in the lives of those affected.

The Group is already looking forward to the next event and hopes to continue making a positive impact in the community.