Empowering youth through the power of sports

Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:30 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:33 PM

For the first time in the UAE, Doubled Sports International Artistic Swimming Championship 2022 welcomed 210 athletes from 10 countries and 18 international clubs. The event held at Hamdan Sports Complex, opened its doors for teams from Israel, Singapore, Georgia, Croatia, Spain, Azerbaijan, Jordan, Egypt, Tatarstan, and the UAE to compete in groups solos, duets and combination routines.

Some of the special guests included 5-times Olympic 5-times World Champion Anastasia Arkhipovskaya and Olympic referee Elena Tsarkova. The competition started with group events on the first day. Teams from the Israel, Tatarstan and Croatia were ranked the highest in groups. Athletes from the UAE were ranked first and second in duets and solos. The event was organised by Master of Sports and Daria Galkina, founder at Doubled Sports Club in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council.

Galkina said: “We strive to increase the number of young Emirati girls to take an active part in sports, create a positive association with exercising and making it a habit for life. I also wish to showcase that being a sportsman can be fully taken as a profession, a full-time job. So, youth in the UAE can consider it as one of the possible paths for building their professional career.”

Doubled Sports International Artistic Swimming Championship is considered to be the biggest artistic swimming event in the MENA region. The purpose of the event was to strengthen diplomatic relations and promote artistic swimming in the Gulf Region. The event was supervised by FINA international accredited referees and professionals from all over the globe.

