Dulsco Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 4:22 PM

Dulsco Group, the leading integrated solutions provider across the UAE, has signed a Climate-Responsible Pledge in support of the UAE’s decarbonisation drive and in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, to fulfil both national and international climate commitments.

The Pledge, signed in collaboration with the Government of the UAE and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, took place in a ceremony held at Ajman X — Ajman Accelerators. Dignitaries of the event included Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment and Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, director general of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department. The event was attended by John Grainger, COO of Environmental Solutions at Dulsco Group, who presented on the group’s environmental and climate action efforts and world-class facilities.

David Stockton, CEO at Dulsco Group, said: "Our commitment to the UAE Climate Action Pledge will further support Dulsco Group’s commitment to reinforce the UAE circular economy and the UAE Net Zero target by 2050. We have worked tirelessly through numerous action and awareness campaign initiatives, including our renowned treatment, recycling and waste-to-fuel facilities and our most recent drive to vehicle fleet conversion to CNG, to realise this vision."

"We anticipate a very productive COP28 conference next year. The UAE has a history of leading world-class events, most recently with Expo 2020 Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming the world leaders," Stockton added.

The group has announced the onboarding of KPMG as a supplier and audit service, to aid Dulsco with measuring and reporting GHG emissions with full transparency and accuracy. KPMG, well known for its decarbonisation efforts and push towards renewable energy, will aid Dulsco in performing an in-depth carbon footprint exercise to determine the group’s baseline carbon emissions for 2022.

Dulsco Group continues to explore and invest in research for its portfolio of environmentally conscious driven facilities and public recycling awareness campaigns.