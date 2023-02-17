Cornitos to showcase products at Gulfood 2023

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 3:42 PM

We all love snacking. And what’s better than crunchy snacks? Cornitos has the crunchiest snacks from nacho crisps, to taco shells to crusties. These snacks are baked, and full of flavours.

Vikram Agarwal, managing director and Shobhit Agarwal, director, will be present at Cornitos Stand. Find Cornitos, the made in India Nachos brand at Trade Centre Arena, stand number S-A 18. The most exclusive selection of Cornitos, including nacho crisps, taco shells, extruded baked snacks, tortilla wraps, nuts and seeds, salsa dips, nacho tray with dips and pickles will be on display.

Cornitos bridges the gap between healthy and delicious snacking. Since its inception in 2009, Cornitos has been an irresistible favourite in its category, both in India and in international markets. Company is an ISO-22000, Halal and BRC certified with FSSAI and US FDA registration.

Cornitos products are exported globally to over 30 countries and has an extensive distribution network in India. Its complete range of products is available in retail, e-retail and modern trade stores.