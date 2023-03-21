Coaching trumps management

Mark Castley and Jamie Castley

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 3:27 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 3:41 PM

Mark Castley, CEO at LuxuryProperty.com in Dubai, is revolutionising the way businesses build their teams by leveraging the power of AI, coaching, and education. His approach has helped him build one of the strongest teams in the city, and is a testament to the benefits of investing in employee development.

One of the key ways Castley is using AI is through his company's use of predictive analytics. By analysing employee data, he can determine which employees are likely to perform well and which may struggle. This allows the management team at LuxuryProperty.com to make more informed decisions about promotions, training opportunities, and other career advancement programmes.

Castley's innovative approach to team-building has yielded impressive results for LuxuryProperty.com. The company's investment in employee development has paid off in a big way, with the team breaking multiple records in 2022 and starting 2023 with their biggest ever quarter going into March.

This success can be attributed in part to the strong culture of continuous improvement that Castley has fostered within the organization. By prioritising coaching and education, he has created an environment where employees feel supported in their professional development and are motivated to do their best work.

The use of AI has also played a role in the team's success, as it has allowed Castley to make data-driven decisions about how to allocate resources and invest in employee development programmes. This has led to a more efficient use of resources and a more effective approach to team-building.

Overall, Castley's approach to team-building is a testament to the power of investing in employee development. By leveraging the latest technologies and providing employees with the resources and support they need to grow and improve, he has built a team that is poised for continued success in the years to come.

Additionally, Castley has implemented in house coaching for his employees to help them improve their skills and develop their potential. This approach not only helps employees grow professionally, but also creates a culture of continuous improvement throughout the organisation.

Castley places a strong emphasis on education, recognising that well-educated employees are more likely to perform well and contribute to the success of the company. To this end, he encourages employees to pursue further education and training, and provides them with the resources and support they need to do so.

In conclusion, Castley's approach to team-building is a model for other businesses to follow. By leveraging the power of AI, coaching, and education, he has built a team of high-performing employees who are committed to the success of LuxuryProperty.com. As the business landscape continues to evolve, investing in employee development will be key to staying ahead of the curve, and Castley's approach is a great example of how to do so.