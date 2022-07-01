Choithrams reduces plastic use all year round

Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 10:34 AM

To encourage customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to adapt to sustainable alternatives, Choithrams will be running a promotion on its ‘Bag for Life’ carry bags. These will be available on ‘Buy one get one free’ offer during the first ten days of July. As a brand that takes pride in bringing the ‘Full of Goodness’ vision to life through its products and services, Choithrams focuses on sustainable practices to create a positive social and environmental impact. As a part of the new initiative, Choithrams is going to request customers to bring their own bags or use any of the multi-use bags available at check out. A variety of affordable alternatives, including cloth and canvas bags will be offered, that are easy to wash and reuse.

Rajiv Warrier, CEO – GCC, Choithrams, said: “We welcome the decision by Abu Dhabi and Dubai authorities to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags. Our multi-use ‘Bag for life’ is available for purchase at all Choithrams stores, these bags come with a lifetime guarantee and can be replaced if damaged.”

To reduce the use of plastic and foster sustainable practices all round, Choithrams activates several initiatives throughout the year. These are collaborations with different stakeholder groups, including suppliers, partners and the communities it serves. Alongside the leading waste management expert, Dulsco, Choithrams has been organising several recyclables collection drive since the past two years, incentivising communities to adopt more eco-friendly lifestyle habits. To promote sustainable production practices, Choithrams has been working with local farmers for the bulk of its fruit and vegetables supplies.

To reduce the use of plastic and to foster sustainable practices all round, Choithrams activates several initiatives throughout the year. These are collaborations with different stakeholder groups, including suppliers, partners and the communities it serves. In-store, Choithrams aims to make more eco-friendly products available to customers.

Choithrams partners with Unilever on World Environment Day every year to create awareness of sustainable solutions for everyday household needs. In-store, Choithrams aims to make more eco-friendly products available to customers. By showcasing Ecover, a shampoo and detergent brand that offers refillable bottles, thousands of plastic bottles have been saved from going to landfill.

Warrier added: “With robust waste management practices, stringent quality control measures and waste reduction interventions implemented across all our stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Northern Emirates, we are taking active part in helping meet UAE’s 2030 sustainability goals.”

Choithrams is tapping into innovative ways to create positive environmental impact. Its Al Quoz warehouse is running on 100 per cent renewable energy. Solar rooftop panels have been installed to generate 4.8 GW (giga watt hours) of energy by the end of the year, helping displace more than 3,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.