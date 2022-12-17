Choithrams observes Retail Employee Day

The Retail Employee Day (RED) was an occasion to recognise the tireless service of the staff who kept the stores running 365 days of the year.

Published: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:31 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Dec 2022, 1:56 PM

Dubai’s popular community supermarket chain, Choithrams, turned all its outlets red on December 12 to salute hundreds of staff working on the frontline across all stores in the UAE. The Retail Employee Day (RED) was an occasion to recognise the tireless service of the staff who kept the stores running 365 days of the year.

Rajiv Warrier, CEO at Choithrams, said: “Our key asset is our retail workforce, and we are proud of the way a culture of performance has been nurtured through meaningful engagements throughout the year. RED is our way of saying thank you to them, and we are thankful that our retail partners, stakeholders, and customers have joined us on this joyous occasion.”

A host of fun activities were planned on RED, putting a spotlight on best-performing employees in the presence of office staff. The day provided retail employees with a strong sense of achievement and added the impetus to keep creating fantastic shopping experiences for customers.