Boulevard One promotes Maheen Khan’s latest designs

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 5:30 PM

A new pop up was recently set up at Boulevard One in the design district in Dubai, showcasing the exclusive designs of Maheen Khan, who’s collection ‘The Complete Woman’ had been runaway success with the crowd.

The event was attended by influencers and shoppers who appreciated her collection. Maheen's journey started from operating a tailoring shop in her garage in the 70s, which she named 'The Seamstress' to dressing up royals, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Princess Sarvath Al-Hassan and Princess Salimah Aga Khan, to designing costumes and embroidery for Hollywood films like ‘Elizabeth’, to promoting her collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Boulevard One, which has established itself as the go-to brand for hosting the biggest fashion houses from the subcontinent in the UAE, has completed ten years in the business. After receiving an overwhelming response on their exhibitions and online sales, Boulevard One has launched a multi-brand store in Dubai’s fashion capital, The Design District that stocks creations from many designers. Sadaf Khan, the owner of Boulevard One was extremely happy with the response.