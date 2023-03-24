An Alpine Eagle from Chopard for the Middle East

100-piece limited edition in Lucent steel A223 — a limited series of the sporty-chic timepiece dedicated to Middle Eastern gentlemen

Fri 24 Mar 2023

The Alpine Eagle collection of sporty-chic timepieces has been enriched with a 41 mm-diameter exclusive model adorned with a dial in an original ‘pine green’ colour punctuated with Urdu numerals. Made from Chopard's exclusive ultra-resistant and highly luminous Lucent steel A223, this timepiece beats to the rhythm of the Chopard 01.01-C movement, whose high-precision timing is authenticated by chronometer certification.

A highly legible, stylish green dial

Chopard presents a brand-new colour on the dial of the watches in the Alpine Eagle collection: like Aletsch blue, Bernina grey or absolute black, ‘pine green’ is inspired by the palette of natural colours shaping the beauty of the Alpine biotope. It evokes the forests carpeting the mountains when, on summer days, the melting snow gives way to a deep greyish-green mantle of vegetation. Within the framework of this edition specially dedicated to the Middle East, the workshops naturally chose this dial shade as a basis, in homage to the colour green, which is particularly well-represented in Arab culture.

On this textured dial with its radiating pattern evoking the eye of an eagle, the time is displayed through four indexes in Urdu numerals, articulated around the centre of the dial and hands enhanced with Grade X1 Super-LumiNova to ensure optimal visibility even in the dark. Positioned between 4 and 5 o’clock, the date, also in Urdu numerals, is clearly indicated on a green disc matching the dial and thus, ensuring perfect overall discretion and harmony.

Sustainable materials

Since the launch of the collection in 2019, Alpine Eagle has been distinguished by its choice of materials, of which the origins pursue the objective of promoting sustainable luxury. The large 41 mm-diameter case of this new Alpine Eagle model is thus entirely made of Lucent steel A223. In keeping with the ethical approach to which the manufacture is committed, this metal exclusive to Chopard is made from 70 per cent recycled material. Thanks to its anti-allergenic composition, it has properties comparable to surgical steel, making it highly dermo-compatible. With its resistance of 223 vickers, this alloy is 50 per cent more resistant to abrasion than conventional steels and has a unique hardness. Finally, thanks to a crystal structure boasting superior homogeneity, its purity enables uniquely shimmering light effects.

Mechanical precision

In keeping with the manufacture's commitment to certified precision, the Chopard 01.01-C self-winding movement at the heart of the Alpine Eagle watches and visible through a transparent sapphire case back is developed in its own watchmaking workshops and certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute. The word ‘Chronometer’ on the dial is a reminder of this label of precision and excellence.

When fully wound, the mechanism enjoys a 60-hour power reserve. Constantly seeking to meet the highest standards of precision, the watchmakers have also equipped this movement with a stop-second function, enabling the user to set the time to the nearest second.

The Alpine Eagle collection

Devised by three generations of men in the Scheufele family, the Alpine Eagle collection is a modern reinterpretation of the St Moritz, the first watch creation by Karl-Friedrich Scheufele (now co-president of Chopard) in the late 1970s.

With its pure and assertive design, Alpine Eagle further enriches this heritage with powerful natural inspiration. Alpine Eagle is a token of refined and resolutely contemporary elegance characterised by a round case with stylised raised sides, a crown engraved with the compass rose, a bezel with eight functional indexed screws, a textured dial with deep hues and luminescent indications, as well as an integrated metal bracelet.

Thanks to its independence and the integration of its various professions, Chopard performs all the production and assembly stages of the collection within its own watchmaking workshops, from movement to bracelet and including components as well as the case.

Available at Chopard Boutiques at The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Wafi Mall.