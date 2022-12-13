Alexander Ron: An expert digital creator

By Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 11:24 AM

A year after graduating with BA (Hons) degree in fashion communication from Condé Nast College, Alexander Ron has been promoted to digital editor for Condé Nast Johansens. It is a highly prestigious publication that features and promotes a worldwide collection of luxury hotels, spas, and venues. Initially, Ron started his career with freelance work at ITV; then landed his first position with Condé Nast as the digital content marketing executive for Condé Nast Johansens. During the first 12 months at the publication, Alexander rolled out a new Instagram strategy that generated an increase of over 70 per cent to the Condé Nast Johansens Instagram following.

The objective of his challenge was to amplify brand awareness and demographic ages to the digital platform; within a few months, Ron achieved this by boosting the audience on the Instagram platform to over 70 per cent. He explains how this has been one mighty experience for him, where he had taken charge of the digital strategy and grew the platform. Alexander is proud of what he has achieved and looks forward to taking things further, expanding his knowledge, and continuing to write, edit and build engaging content out of concrete editorial ideas, as well as injecting ways of combining effective SEO and traffic-building ideas that transpire to digital growth.

At 18, Ron moved to London to pursue a bachelor’s degree in fashion communication at Condé Nast College. He had aspired to be a part of the Condé Nast College since the age of 13; Ron explains how he came from a small place outside of London and had no connection with the fashion or media worlds, but he was definite of the Condé Nast College being the right place for him. Though academic studies proved challenging, he put every conceivable effort into getting the grades he needed. With non-stop hard work and determination, Ron reached his way to the top.

During the end of his first year at Condé Nast College, he landed a coveted work placement at British Vogue and did multiple internships to boost his profile in the industry. Soon after, Covid-19 came in the way, so Ron took the initiative and used his spare time to get in touch with multiple businesses and pitched ideas to various magazines. Eventually, he got some writing into Glamour magazine, then did an e-commerce internship at hardlyeverwornit.com, one of the major players in the luxury resale space. Ron then landed a freelance contract with ITV Studios, managing the e-commerce and affiliate content for the mobile app and web.

Of all people, Ron ended up presenting his final degree project to Anna Wintour at the Condé Nast College’s graduate showcase exhibition, which made for a memorable experience for him. Ron says that the skills he has learned from the Condé Nast College have been invaluable. Having come a long way, he has an impressive talent whereby he can confidently walk into any room independently, approach a celebrated designer or other industry figures and naturally introduce himself and ignite a conversation.

As a rising journalist and digital creator, Ron can’t express enough how hard work, strong self-belief, and setting goals are essential. He advises not to waste a single day, do something each day that will get you that one step closer to where you want to be. It could be something so simple as dropping an email to your role model in the industry or making a minor tweak to your CV. He says if you want to achieve something big, then you have to work for it and take no shortcuts – to work hard is the ultimate key; believe in yourself and dare to reach out to people whose work you admire. Ron states you should never give up. He says that once you put the effort in and work towards where you want to be, you will achieve what you deserve. Ron finally says that whether you accomplish your goal or not, continue to set another goal and keep going because success is never permanent, and failure is never final; therefore, your possibilities are limitless.

You can connect with Alexander on Linkedin: Alexander Ron

— Abdullah Hanif Ahmed Quraishi is a media entrepreneur and columnist.